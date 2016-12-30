DETOUR: Rt. 35 Closed between Henderson & Southside

A tractor trailer caught fire on Rt. 35 between Henderson and Southside in Mason County. Due to it possibly carrying a hazardous substance , a 14 mile portion of the road has been closed.

The fire occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Friday , Dec. 30. As of 4 a.m. the northbound lanes have been reopened. Drivers can avoid congestion by using old 817 or another alternate.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus