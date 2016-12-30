Most read
- BREAKING NEWS ... Huntington Police Apparently Fear 76-Year-Old Man; Hearing Jan 5 @ 1:30 p.m.
- Verbal Fireworks Implode at Final 2016 Huntington City Council Meeting
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Huntington City Charter Participating Writer Arrested Outside Council Chambers
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- "Harassed" McCallister, Others Ask: Time to Change to Commission Form of Municipal Government?
- Former Mayoral Candidate Served with Protective Order Following Disorderly Conduct Arrest
- Council Moments and Swearing In IMAGES
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
DETOUR: Rt. 35 Closed between Henderson & Southside
The fire occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Friday , Dec. 30. As of 4 a.m. the northbound lanes have been reopened. Drivers can avoid congestion by using old 817 or another alternate.