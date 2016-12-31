Christmas Tree Dropoff

The City of Huntington Public Works Department has secured five locations across the city where residents can drop off their Christmas trees for free disposal. Those locations are as follows:

-- St. Cloud Commons (upper parking lot)

-- Harris Riverfront Park (upper parking lot on the 12th Street end)

-- Altizer Community Park

-- West end of the former Olympic Pool property

-- Deitz Hollow drop-off site. The times for this specific location are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month.

Residents should refrain from setting their trees out with their household garbage. The sap from the trees can cause damage to the packer trucks