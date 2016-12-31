Most read
- BREAKING NEWS ... Huntington Police Apparently Fear 76-Year-Old Man; Hearing Jan 5 @ 1:30 p.m.
- "Harassed" McCallister, Others Ask: Time to Change to Commission Form of Municipal Government?
- Former Mayoral Candidate Served with Protective Order Following Disorderly Conduct Arrest
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Verbal Fireworks Implode at Final 2016 Huntington City Council Meeting
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
Christmas Tree Dropoff
-- St. Cloud Commons (upper parking lot)
-- Harris Riverfront Park (upper parking lot on the 12th Street end)
-- Altizer Community Park
-- West end of the former Olympic Pool property
-- Deitz Hollow drop-off site. The times for this specific location are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month.