 Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 05:22 Updated 3 hours ago
Huntington Mayor Sworn In
Mayor's Office
Mayor Steve Williams was sworn in for his second four-year term in office today. Retired Judge Dan O'Hanlon administered the oath of office with the mayor's wife Mary Poindexter Williams, stepdaughter Laura Urban, and brother Marc Williams present.
