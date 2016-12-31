Special Organizational Council Meeting Tuesday Evening

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 04:57 Updated 3 hours ago

Huntington City Council hold a special call 'organizational' meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 @ 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall.

Agenda items include:



 

1. Election of Council Chair

 

2. Election of Council Vice-Chair

 

3. Organizational Matters

 

4. Other Matters as Necessary

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus