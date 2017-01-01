Huntington Hangs on the Verge of .....

As the calendar turns a page to 2017, Huntington has an uneasy balance. From the perspective of Mayor Steve Williams all the preparatory work whether related to drugs and recovery to projects downtown, at Hal Greer and in Highlawn this will be "the year of more action and less talk." On the other side, a vocal minority increasingly questions the wisdom of the vision pointing to fee increases as evidence of dwindling faith.

In a Herald Dispatch interview, the Mayor beams about moving forward on the successful foundations of the Marshall University Medical School, School of Pharmacy, Forensic Sciences program, and the competition for America's Best Community. He said that 2017 will see plans falling into place, 2018 will mean cranes coming in for construction, and doors will be opening by 2019.

The level of economic development activity has not been experienced since the 1920s, 30s, and 40s.

However, debate at the Tuesday, Dec. 27 Huntington City Council meeting included disparaging tones concerning a $10,000 pay increase for Mayor Williams and extensive opposition to the 57% sewer rate increase.

Brian Lucas, president of the FOP, told council "all city employees should get a raise," not just the Mayor.

"The police department has issues," Lucas said, stressing that during negotiations the administration has "backtracked" on principles and "cannot afford the current levels of benefits" for workers and retirees.

"Don't put [the deficit] on the backs of workers and retirees," he stressed.

Lucas' statement casts a new evaluation on an anonymous source that told HNN "a hiring and spending freeze" was in effect and "pay cuts have been requested." Four police retirees had demonstrated earlier in the month at the Memorial Arch prior to a Walk with the Mayor.

Brian Chamber, director of Communications, denied all parts of the statement prior to the Dec. 14 Finance Committee meeting on the 57% sewer fee increase.

"The Williams administration has not instituted a recent hiring or spending freeze or requested any pay cuts. a 5% departmental budget cut was instituted at the beginning of the fiscal year," Chambers said.

Mayor Williams called it "fabrication," but the portion which stated that no new police officers would be hired has been indirectly verified by an announcement that the WV State Police Academy will not hold new training classes in 2017. Huntington police recruits attend the academy before beginning their duties on the streets of Huntington.

During public comment on the 10% salary increase of Mayor Williams, Alan Kaplan said there is no "personal bonus" in the Mayor's contract. Former Republican Mayoral candidate Steve Davis stated , "If one of us [Elliott, McCallister, Davis] had won, would we get a raise?"

Tom McCallister accented that Mayor Williams had stated he would not raise fees or taxes. McCallister reminded council that "no one from the public suggested he get a raise."

Resident Marilyn Howells insisted that both the increase in pay for the Mayor and sewer rate increase came from "intellectually lazy" minds seeking "an easy way out." She suggested that the increase should have been based on personal property , rather than the backs of the disabled and retired on fixed incomes.

Council voted 6-4 to approve the mayor's raise. Scott Caserta, Bill Rosenberger, Rebecca Thacker and John David Short cast dissenting votes.