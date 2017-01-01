Sabatino’s Sandwich Kitchen to expand to Huntington

 Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 04:43 Updated 1 min ago Edited from a Press Release from the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition
HUNTINGTON: Sabatino’s Sandwich Kitchen, a Charleston-based eatery, will open its first Huntington location at 2013 5th Avenue on January 5, 2017. The space is currently a Steak Escape.

“Our Steak Escape franchise agreement was set to expire,” Jon Conrad, manager and co-owner of Sabatino’s Sandwich Kitchen said. “With that in mind, and the fact that it is a new year, we thought it would be the opportune time to try something different.”

Sabatino’s Huntington location will feature a similar menu to the Charleston location, emphasizing cheesesteaks – including The Pounder, “Huntington’s favorite cheesesteak, made with all freshly sliced meats and vegetables purchased from local vendors” - paninis and flavorful sides such as fresh cut onion rings and homemade chili.

 

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in every day and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for drive-thru. A website – www.sabatinoswv.com - will be launched in the coming weeks. Sabatino’s Sandwich Kitchen is also located at 26 Capitol Street in Charleston.

