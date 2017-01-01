Sabatino’s Sandwich Kitchen to expand to Huntington

HUNTINGTON: Sabatino’s Sandwich Kitchen, a Charleston-based eatery, will open its first Huntington location at 2013 5th Avenue on January 5, 2017. The space is currently a Steak Escape.

“Our Steak Escape franchise agreement was set to expire,” Jon Conrad, manager and co-owner of Sabatino’s Sandwich Kitchen said. “With that in mind, and the fact that it is a new year, we thought it would be the opportune time to try something different.”