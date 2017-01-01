Most read
Sabatino’s Sandwich Kitchen to expand to Huntington
Sunday, January 1, 2017
Sabatino’s Huntington location will feature a similar menu to the Charleston location, emphasizing cheesesteaks – including The Pounder, “Huntington’s favorite cheesesteak, made with all freshly sliced meats and vegetables purchased from local vendors” - paninis and flavorful sides such as fresh cut onion rings and homemade chili.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in every day and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for drive-thru. A website – www.sabatinoswv.com - will be launched in the coming weeks. Sabatino’s Sandwich Kitchen is also located at 26 Capitol Street in Charleston.