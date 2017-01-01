WV Film Office Alert for Charleston Hiring

 Sunday, January 1, 2017

The Film Office has received the following hiring notice:

ATTN: Producer / Office Manager wanted for small, Charleston, WV ad agency / video production company. Successful candidate will be energetic, well organized and possess superior people skills.  Proficiency in Excel and other office applications required. Bookkeeping background and familiarity with payroll and employment taxes desired. Video production experience preferred, but will train the right person.

Please send resume to Image Associates, 700 Virginia St., Suite 220, Charleston, WV 25301.

