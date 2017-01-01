W.Va. AG Urges Caution When Accepting Technology Assistance

 Sunday, January 1, 2017
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warns consumers to exercise caution when accepting someone’s offer to resolve personal technology issues.

 
Such advice is especially important with many consumers getting used to devices they received as holiday gifts. It is crucial to realize those offering a service may actually be out to steal personal information and gain unauthorized access to the smartphone, tablet, computer or other device.
 
“Unfortunately, it’s easy for hackers to steal sensitive information from these gadgets,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “That’s why it’s important to take all the necessary precautions to make sure the information is safe and the device is locked down.”
 
Anyone considering such a service should first evaluate and research their need as the desired service may be handled by the consumer for little to no cost. Those who proceed should know all conditions for canceling the service and never give full or unchecked access to the device.
 
Those not following such advice could lose money, personal information and ultimately control of their device to hackers.
 
Consumers also should use strong passwords and ensure computer systems, as well as websites, have appropriate safeguards to prevent hacking. Additionally, they should never give sensitive information without verifying the authenticity of the recipient.
 
Anyone who feels their personal information has been compromised can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office online www.wvago.gov.
