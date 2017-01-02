Huntington Poice Busy Over New Year's Eve

Huntington Police made 20 individual arrests (36 charges) during early New Year's Eve to pre-dawn New Year's Day. Several arrests for intoxication carried additional charges such as disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance.

The first possession arrest came on Dec. 31 @ about 4:18 p.m. at the intersection of Adams Avenue and W. 10tth Street. A second arrest occurred at about 8:40 p.m. in the 800 block of 8th Street. The final possession arrest came at 1115 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 200 block of Washington Avenue.

Officers responded Dec. 31 @ about 7:11 p.m. to first degree arson in the 2700 block of Thornburg Road.

On Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, among incidents to which HPD responded were:

- B & E Auto at 12:01 a.m. Dec. 30 in the 800 block of 17th Street W.;

- Overdose at 6:48 a.m. Dec. 30 in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue;

- Domestic assault and disorderly conduct at about 7:17 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 400 block of W. North Blvd.;

- Fugitive from justice and possession of a controlled substance at about 11:11 a.m. Dec. 30 at the intersection of Washington Blvd. and W. 8th Street;

- Overdose at 5:25 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 1300 block of Marcum Terrace;

- Domestic battery at 7: 16 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 300 block of Olive Street.