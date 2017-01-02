Most read
Mexican national pleads guilty to immigration crime
Zamudio-Escalante admitted that he had twice been convicted of the federal crime of illegally reentering the United States. The first conviction occurred on April 1, 2005, in Texas. After that conviction, Zamudio-Escalante was removed from the United States to his home country of Mexico. Zamudio-Escalante then illegally reentered the United States. He was convicted for a second time of illegally reentering the United States on January 6, 2010, in West Virginia, and was again removed from the United States. Zamudio-Escalante was subsequently found in Charleston by Department of Homeland Security agents on September 20, 2016, having illegally reentered the United States for a third time.
Zamudio-Escalante faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on February 13, 2017. He is also subject to removal proceedings at the conclusion of the case.
The investigation was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security. Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes is in charge of the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr.