Organizational Meeting for Huntington City Council Tuesday; Will Caserta's Suggestion to Rescind Unpopular Sewer Rate Increase Slip onto Next Agenda?

Huntington City Council holds its "organizational" meeting Tuesday, Jan . 3 for election of chairman and vice chairman. The chairman of council makes committee assignments for the forthcoming year.

They replace David Ball, Scott Caserta, Sandra Clements, John David Short, Bill Rosenberger, and Frances Jackson. All either were defeated, barred by term limits, or chose not to run. (Gary Bunn resigned due to moving in late 2016).

Mark Bates has been chairman since 2011, with the exception of 2015 when Scott Caserta took the position and was removed by council from the position for filing an allegation concerning Skip Holbrook's departing bonus.

Re-elected in addition to Bates are Rebecca Thacker, Joyce Clark, and Tom McGuffin.

One item --- the sanitary fee increase --- will likely remain on council's radar considering that a court hearing is slated next week to decide if the approval vote will be vacated. Steel of WV filed suit asking that an injunction issue to bar the vote --- or , if council chose to vote, to invalidate the vote.

Mayor Steve Williams pushed to have the former council members vote on the increase, believing that the new members had not been fully exposed to conditions at the waste treatment plant and other circumstances.

Members of the public rose one after one in disdain concerning the 57% sewer increase.

Marilyn Howell stressed that the small users pay much more than large commercial and industrial users on a per 1,000 gallon rate.

"All they need to do is raise big users from $3.42 ( cost per 1000 over 2000 gallons) to $6.58 ( what users pay per 1000 on first 2000 gallons), and problem would be solved fairly without taking advantage of single, couples, seniors, families, and small businesses that use little water and conserve," Howell said.

She continued, "Someone should take this to the ACLU. Essentially, small users are paying almost double on water, sewer and electricity to subsidize big users."

To further explain her inequality premise, she wrote:

"A business that uses say consumes 24,000 gallons a day or week uses more in that day or week than a family uses in a year. They have caused the Sanitary Board to expend money on pumping and treating their excessive amounts of sewage, tied up equipment and man hours, and are hurting cash flow for the Sanitary Board. If a business creates 100,000 gallons of sewage a month, that business essentially causes the Sanitary Board to loan them the cost of processing for one two months, depending upon whether billing begins the first week of sewage or the last week used in a month, then adding the billing time and length of time for arrival of payment... It's like a big short term interest free loan to big businesses, at the expense of the Sanitary Board and small users. This is another example of how the Sanitary Board and the small users subsidizes big business."

Although the fee increase was approved, Caserta suggested that if members of the new council are unhappy with the arithmetic, they could vote to rescind the ordinance.

Actually, the sewer increase ordinance still resonates on the plate of the new council, since the city has yet to approve contracts for restless city employees, determine health benefits, and shortly face the prospect of analyzing the city's budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.