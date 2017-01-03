FAQ's for WV Women's March on Washington

On January 21, 2017 members of the West Virginia Chapter of Women's March will unite in Washington, DC for the Women’s March on Washington. "We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families -- recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country," a Facebook release stated.

According to the release, " We support the advocacy and resistance movements that reflect our multiple and intersecting identities. We call on all defenders of human rights to join us. This march is the first step towards unifying our communities, grounded in new relationships, to create change from the grassroots level up. We will not rest until women have parity and equity at all levels of leadership in society. We work peacefully while recognizing there is no true peace without justice and equity for all.

"The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us--women, immigrants of all statuses, those with diverse religious faiths particularly Muslim, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native and Indigenous people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, the economically impoverished and survivors of sexual assault. We are confronted with the question of how to move forward in the face of national and international concern and fear."In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.





Women’s March on Washington FAQ and Quick Links - West Virginia

As plans for the march firm up, you may have some questions! These are the answers we have at this time, and more will come as we learn them!

I do not live in West Virginia. How do I find my state’s event page? -- If you search for Women’s March on Washington - [My State], it should pop right up! Do we have a mission statement, website, or other press materials? Who are the March partners? -- All of this information can be found at the March website . Do we have a permit? We do! The Washington Post put together a great article about this. How are we ensuring that this march is safe? -- The national and local groups are working with police and marchers to ensure this protest is PEACEFUL, safe and inclusive for everyone. Are we working with local press and organizations? -- Our Outreach team is working hard to reach out to local organizations, politicians, and press throughout the state. If someone reaches out to you, please refer them to us at westvirginia@womensmarch.com How can I help? -- Fill out the West Virginia volunteer intake form and stay patient. We have formed a West Virginia volunteer task force, but are still in need of assistance in some areas of the state. Are there plans for group transportation and hotel blocks/couch surfing? We are using Rally Bus for our busing needs. If you have any questions about how to book tickets or would like more information about Rally Bus, we have developed an informational document you can access here . If you are interested in booking tickets with them, book soon as space is becoming limited! As of this point we do not have plans to arrange for hotel blocks, but we will be helping to facilitate couch surfing arrangements. More info on this to come. Are there buses available from X city in West Virginia? -- At present we have rally points in Beckley, Charleston, Charles Town, Huntington, Lewisburg, Martinsburg, Morgantown, Shepherdstown, Weston, and Wheeling. Will there be local events or marches in West Virginia for those who can't make it to Washington? -- We have no doubt! Please email us at westvirginia@womensmarch.com with any local events you learn of. A listing of local events can be found here. If you are willing to organize a march to correspond with the national one, please contact us so we can support you. Can men get involved? -- Yes! We are a 100% inclusive march and welcome all genders, races, ages, religions, sexual orientations, and ALL people! Is this an anti-Trump march? -- From one of our amazing national admins: "This march is not a protest against Trump or the legitimacy of the election, but it is to shed light on women's issues, including sexual assault and workplace discrimination." I am so excited, how can I help RIGHT NOW? -- Share this page and spread the word! And remember, this movement is just a few days old. We are getting our ducks in a row but we will have updates and volunteer groups organized very soon.

