Most read
- Thousands of Women Will March in D.C. Day of Trump's Inauguration
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Organizational Meeting for Huntington City Council Tuesday; Will Caserta's Suggestion to Rescind Unpopular Sewer Rate Increase Slip onto Next Agenda?
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- FAQ's for WV Women's March on Washington
- New marketing campaign targets prospective students
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Huntington Police Busy Over New Year's Eve
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
Columbus man sentenced to prison for possessing heroin in Huntington
On June 29, 2015, law enforcement executed a search warrant at 1751 Buffington Avenue in Huntington after a confidential informant purchased heroin at the residence. Agents located Davis in the residence during the search and found him in possession of approximately 18 grams of heroin. Davis admitted to agents that he had been involved with other individuals in distributing heroin from the residence.
The Huntington FBI Drug Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution. Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.
This prosecution was brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.