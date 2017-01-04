Columbus man sentenced to prison for possessing heroin in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Columbus man caught with heroin in Huntington in 2015 was sentenced to eight months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Tyshawn Desmeon Davis, 28, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

On June 29, 2015, law enforcement executed a search warrant at 1751 Buffington Avenue in Huntington after a confidential informant purchased heroin at the residence. Agents located Davis in the residence during the search and found him in possession of approximately 18 grams of heroin. Davis admitted to agents that he had been involved with other individuals in distributing heroin from the residence.

The Huntington FBI Drug Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution. Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.

This prosecution was brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.