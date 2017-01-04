Most read
Community-based choral union rehearsals begin Monday, Jan. 9
New as this year’s director will be Deborah Bradley, formerly a choral director for Fairland and Huntington high schools.
“The repertoire for this semester will include a variety of choral music masterworks, both sacred and secular,” Bradley said. “Lincoln Brass, a local brass quintet, will share the concert and provide accompaniment on some of the choral pieces.”
Singers of all ages and stages are welcome to join the group, Bradley said.
In addition to her tenure as a high school choral director, Bradley has also directed the Renaissance Choral Group and continues to direct youth groups at First United Methodist Church in Huntington.
For more information about the choral union, call the School of Music at 304-696-3117 or e-mail Bradley at money4468@aol.com.