Bates, Vence Elected During Huntington Council Organizational Meeting; Firearms Ordinance in Preparation IMAGES

District 3 newcomer Alex Vence, a real estate developer and owner of the WV Building in Downtown, received a unanimous thumb up for co-chairman. Vence has been a member of the Water Quality Board.

Mark Bates will again be the chairman of Huntington City Council following his unanimous election at Council's 2017 organizational meeting. Joyce Clark offered his name in nomination.

The only business discussed came from Tonia Kay Page (District 5) who inquired about new security measures for municipal buildings. Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli indicated that he has been working with City Attorney Scott Damron on ab ordinance prohibiting firearms in city buildings.

The proposal comes following former city councilman and former Mayoral candidate, Tom McCallister, being called out of order several times during a boisterous discussion on the Sanitary fee increase at the Dec. 27 meeting.

McCallister left the chamber for a bathroom break, but, in his words, the Huntington Police formed a line to prevent him from going back inside. Bates told the Herald Dispatch that McCallister had been "ejected" from the meeting. McCallister told HNN that , though called 'out of order,' no one had banned him from returning.

During a discussion with police officers outside the chamber, McCallister was arrested for misdemeanor assault on a governmental representative and disorderly conduct. He had stated he wanted to go outside and have a first fight with a police officer.

The 76-year-old cancer stricken McCallister when taken to the Cabell County Courthouse told a magistrate that he had a previously unmentioned 357 magnum in his pocket.

Certain members of HPD received a protective order related to McCallister.

For a first view of the "new" council members conducting council business in chambers, see IMAGES below from Crystal St. Clair and Tony Rutherford.