JENKINS: “Over the next two years, the people’s voices will be heard loud and clear in Washington as we reject the policies of the past eight years.”

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) was sworn in today for his second term as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I am humbled and honored to have the trust of the people of the Third Congressional District of West Virginia and to be their voice in Congress. Over the next two years, the people’s voices will be heard loud and clear in Washington as we reject the policies of the past eight years. I look forward to working with our new president, Donald Trump, to bring hope and jobs back to our state and nation.



“We will pass solutions to create jobs, diversify our economy, eliminate job-killing regulations, restore hope for our families, kickstart American energy production, combat the drug crisis, invest in our roads and bridges, and establish patient-centered and truly affordable health care. I will continue to fight to secure the benefits our miners and their widows deserve, and to ensure that Medicare and Social Security are strengthened and protected.

“Our state has suffered greatly over the past eight years, but I believe West Virginia’s best days are ahead of us. I am inspired by the people I have met across all 18 counties of our district and the unparalleled beauty of our great state. Each and every day, I will work to build a better West Virginia and to create opportunities for the people who call this great state home.”