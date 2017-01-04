PSC to Hold Public Comment Hearings in West Virginia American Water General Investigation

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia will hold two public comment hearings in its General Investigation into West Virginia American Water Company’s reaction to the Freedom Industries chemical spill on January 9, 2014 that affected 300,000 customers in various parts of Boone, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Putnam and Roane counties.

The hearings will be held at 1:30 and 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17 in the Howard C. Cunningham Hearing Room at the Public Service Commission building located at 201 Brooks Street (at the corner of Brooks and Quarrier Streets) in Charleston.

These public comment hearings are open to the public and will provide the customers of West Virginia American Water Company an opportunity to formally express their opinions and concerns about the company’s actions in relation to the Freedom Industries chemical spill.

Those who wish to comment but are unable to attend may submit written comments to Public Service Commission, Executive Secretary, 201 Brooks Street, Charleston, WV 25301, or online at www.psc.state.wv.us, click on “Submit a Comment.”

The evidentiary hearing for the General Investigation of West Virginia American Water Company (Case No. 14-0872-W-GI) will be held in Charleston, January 24-26, 2017.