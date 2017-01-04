Attorney General’s Office, DHHR and DMAPS Reach $3.5M Settlement with Drug Wholesaler

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office, together with the state’s Departments of Health and Human Resources and Military Affairs and Public Safety, announced a $3.5 million settlement with H.D. Smith Wholesale Drug Co., pushing the total paid to West Virginia by 10 drug wholesalers to more than $11 million.





The H.D. Smith agreement represents the largest settlement to date in the broader case, West Virginia v. Amerisource Bergen et. al.



This week’s settlement resolves allegations that H.D. Smith failed to detect, report and stop the flood of suspicious drug orders into West Virginia. It requires the wholesaler to comply with state law in reporting suspicious orders.



The plaintiffs intend to use their portions of settlement funds to further the collective fight against substance abuse in West Virginia.



H.D. Smith denied any allegation of liability as part of the agreement. The lawsuit alleged it distributed far fewer pills than some other defendants in the case.



The settlement received approval from the Attorney General’s Office, along with Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin’s DHHR and DMAPS. All parties agreed to the settlement to avoid the delay, expense, inconvenience and uncertainty of protracted litigation.



Litigation involving two remaining defendants is subject to a confidentiality order in Boone Circuit Court.



Previous settlements involved Miami-Luken ($2.5 million), Anda Inc. ($1,865,250), The Harvard Drug Group ($1 million), Associated Pharmacies ($850,000), J.M. Smith Corporation ($400,000), KeySource Medical Inc ($250,000), Quest Pharmaceuticals ($250,000), Top Rx ($200,000) and Masters Pharmaceutical LLC ($200,000).



Terms require H.D. Smith to pay the full, agreed upon amount within 45 days of the settlement’s execution.

