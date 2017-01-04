Most read
Not On Our Watch Examines The Scope Of Human Trafficking
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 03:27 Updated 5 min ago Edited from a Press Release
The Hope and Liberation Coalition (HLC), based in Columbus, Ohio, promotes the awareness and prevention of human trafficking via the Arts. Family-friendly artwork and creative events allow The HLC to engage the public in community discussion, along with youth and adult outreach programs for individuals and organizations from urban, suburban and rural settings.
The Panel Discussion will take place in WVU's Health Sciences Center Room 1905 at 12 pm January 13, and later that day, at 6 pm, MAC will host a public opening reception. MAC invites all students, faculty and community members to attend the Opening Reception and Panel Discussion. This exhibition will remain available to the public in MAC’s downstairs Benedum Gallery until February, 1, 2017. MAC is located at 107 High Street, Morgantown, WV. Inquiries should be directed to info@monartscenter.com or 304-292-3325.