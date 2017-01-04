Not On Our Watch Examines The Scope Of Human Trafficking

Monongalia Arts Center (MAC) is collaborating with the Hope and Liberation Coalition (HLC) and West Virginia University’s School Of Medicine for a special Benedum Gallery Exhibition. The exhibit, Not On Our Watch, is an examination of the role that healthcare workers serve in the identification, healing and prevention of human trafficking. As healthcare workers attend to survivors and those still caught in the web of what is known as "Modern Day Slavery", they are confronted with the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual trauma resulting from human trafficking. In addition, this exhibit illustrates the vast scope and multi-layered system of human trafficking.







The Hope and Liberation Coalition (HLC), based in Columbus, Ohio, promotes the awareness and prevention of human trafficking via the Arts. Family-friendly artwork and creative events allow The HLC to engage the public in community discussion, along with youth and adult outreach programs for individuals and organizations from urban, suburban and rural settings.





The Panel Discussion will take place in WVU's Health Sciences Center Room 1905 at 12 pm January 13, and later that day, at 6 pm, MAC will host a public opening reception. MAC invites all students, faculty and community members to attend the Opening Reception and Panel Discussion. This exhibition will remain available to the public in MAC's downstairs Benedum Gallery until February, 1, 2017. MAC is located at 107 High Street, Morgantown, WV. Inquiries should be directed to info@monartscenter.com or 304-292-3325.

