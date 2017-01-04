Most read
WV Film Office Casting Notice for Young People from The Greenbrier
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 03:41 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
DEADLINE TO SUBMIT: Thursday, Jan. 5 by 5:00 pm EST. Breakdown of roles are: Males 7-9 years of age & Females 11-14 years of age, athletic or average build, classic look. For consideration, submit resume, current contact info (cell phone and email), headshot or current photos or link to personal website or Facebook to greenbriercom@gmail.com. Please, no phone calls. If selected, you will be notified via cell phone no later than Jan. 6 at 12:00 pm. Additional info and requirements are below:
All actors will be filmed in various settings at The Greenbrier, including activities such as ice skating, skiing, tubing, off road driving, shopping and dining. No spoken lines are required. Actors should have experience "looking natural" in these environments. Experience on film sets or acting is preferred. Actors will be required to bring an assortment of wardrobe staples, including resort casual or upscale casual attire and outerwear. Actors must be able to arrive on set camera-ready (a continuity person will be available for makeup and hair touch ups).