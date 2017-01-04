Huntington Prepares for 2017's First Snowfall

 Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 22:00 Updated 1 hour ago

With snow in the forecast for Thursday afternoon and evening, the City of Huntington's Public Works Department will begin treating bridges, underpasses, main routes in the downtown area and around hospitals this afternoon.

Crews will use brine, which is a liquid salt mixture commonly used on roadways before snow and ice start accumulating. The city also has eight salt trucks, each equipped with a plow, this winter, and has approximately 650 tons of salt on hand

