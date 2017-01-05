Most read
W.Va. AG Reminds College-Bound Students to Submit FAFSA Applications
Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 00:22 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The Attorney General reminds students that while some agencies may charge for filling out the necessary paperwork, they can do it themselves for free.
“Many students rely on financial assistance to help cover the ever-rising cost of college,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It’s important for students not to be taken advantage of at a time when they’re seeking help.”
The application period, now well underway, opened Oct. 1 as opposed to the traditional, but much later New Year’s Day start date. Students should file as soon as possible for states, colleges and scholarship programs that award aid on a first-come, first-serve basis.
West Virginia students have until spring 2017 to apply for state aid. Specifically, the Promise Scholarship deadline expires March 1, 2017, and the state’s Higher Education Grant Program deadline expires April 15, 2017.
The earlier application window enables students to use 2015 tax information to complete the 2017-18 form as opposed to waiting for figures from their 2016 tax return.
Students will be asked for personal information when filling out their FAFSA. To avoid compromising sensitive information, like Social Security number and other personally identifiable information, students should verify the validity of the recipient.