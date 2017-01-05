Inaugural Party Planned for Gino's Pub

"Trump ran a grassroots red, white and blue campaign ," explained Linda Eddy. "He loves America and the American people. he will put America first [unlike career politicians] that say what you want to hear and don't mean it.They have their legacy, their family, their library, and money first."

The "Trump Girl" from Fantastic Sams invites hair stylists to executives to celebrate the inauguration of President Donald Trump Friday , Jan. 20 at Gino's Pub beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Gino's Pub will play a recorded version of the inauguration from earlier Friday. The pub will be decorated with a Trump theme. Six tables have been reserved, but no R.S.V.P. is necessary. Come as you will. Food and beverages will be a la carte."I'd like to have the whole place packed," she said.

Eddy joined the Trump bandwagon early. She became known as the person from whom to get political signs.

She acknowledges some ill will due to supporting Trump.

"They are still attacking him," the hair stylist/manager said. "Sure, he was brash at first; he not the best mediator. But he's surrounding himself with excellent people." The establishment downs him because "he doesn't fit in the ballpark. You can't buy him. They can't control Donald Trump."

Eddy has two poems posted in Trump Tower and turned down an opportunity to be one of those outside and standing in D.C. "It's too cold," she said.

As for the Gino's party, "We just want people to know there are happy and jubilant people that he got elected," Eddy said.