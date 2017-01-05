Most read
- Marshall grad McElroy named as Forbes ‘30 Under 30’
- Bates, Vence Elected During Huntington Council Organizational Meeting; Firearms Ordinance in Preparation IMAGES
- Thousands of Women Will March in D.C. Day of Trump's Inauguration
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Huntington man sentenced to federal prison for role in multistate drug conspiracy
- New Rule Implementing Section 501 of the Rehabilitation Act Sets Employment Goals for Federal Agencies
- WV Film Office Casting Notice for Young People from The Greenbrier
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Former Huntington Physician admits to writing a fraudulent prescription to illegally obtain 120 oxycodone pills
Inaugural Party Planned for Gino's Pub
Gino's Pub will play a recorded version of the inauguration from earlier Friday. The pub will be decorated with a Trump theme. Six tables have been reserved, but no R.S.V.P. is necessary. Come as you will. Food and beverages will be a la carte."I'd like to have the whole place packed," she said.
Eddy joined the Trump bandwagon early. She became known as the person from whom to get political signs.
She acknowledges some ill will due to supporting Trump.
"They are still attacking him," the hair stylist/manager said. "Sure, he was brash at first; he not the best mediator. But he's surrounding himself with excellent people." The establishment downs him because "he doesn't fit in the ballpark. You can't buy him. They can't control Donald Trump."
Eddy has two poems posted in Trump Tower and turned down an opportunity to be one of those outside and standing in D.C. "It's too cold," she said.
As for the Gino's party, "We just want people to know there are happy and jubilant people that he got elected," Eddy said.