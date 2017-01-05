Sissonville man sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Sissonville man was sentenced to three years and five months in federal prison for a drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Jacob Reed, 43, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Reed admitted that on February 14, 2016, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of Reed’s vehicle. In a subsequent search of the vehicle, law enforcement discovered a camera bag in the floor of the front passenger side that contained cash and several plastic bags of methamphetamine. Law enforcement also found additional cash and a set of digital scales in the center console of the vehicle. In total, officers recovered over 230 grams of methamphetamine and nearly $15,000 in cash.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Monica D. Coleman is responsible for the prosecution. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence.

This case was brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat illegal drugs in our communities, including methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.