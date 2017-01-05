Most read
Huntington Council Agenda Short, Does Not Include Security Matter
Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 02:41 Updated 22 min ago Edited from a Press Release
An ordinance that related to new security considerations discussed at the organizational meeting is NOT on the agenda.
A G E N D A
HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL
January 9, 2016
7:30 p.m.
1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Reports of the Mayor
4. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH THREE (3) 2017 FORD UTILITY POLICE INTERCEPTOR VEHICLES
Sponsored by: Councilman Tom McGuffin
5. Confirmation of Appointment: Planning Commission – Jennifer Wheeler (1st Term)
Sponsored by: Councilman Tom McGuffin
6. Good & Welfare
7. Adjournment