Huntington Council Agenda Short, Does Not Include Security Matter

 Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 02:41 Updated 22 min ago Edited from a Press Release
Huntington City Council meets Monday, Jan. 9 in council chambers at Huntington City Hall.  A short agenda has been released for the 7:30  p.m. meeting which will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Work Session.

An ordinance that related to new security considerations discussed at the organizational meeting is NOT on the agenda.

A G E N D A

 

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

January 9, 2016

7:30 p.m.

 

 

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Reports of the Mayor

 

4. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH THREE (3) 2017 FORD UTILITY POLICE INTERCEPTOR VEHICLES

 

Sponsored by: Councilman Tom McGuffin

 

5. Confirmation of Appointment: Planning Commission – Jennifer Wheeler (1st Term)

 

Sponsored by: Councilman Tom McGuffin

 

6. Good & Welfare

 

7. Adjournment

