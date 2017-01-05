Huntington Council Agenda Short, Does Not Include Security Matter

Huntington City Council meets Monday, Jan. 9 in council chambers at Huntington City Hall. A short agenda has been released for the 7:30 p.m. meeting which will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Work Session.

An ordinance that related to new security considerations discussed at the organizational meeting is NOT on the agenda.

A G E N D A

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

January 9, 2016

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Reports of the Mayor

4. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH THREE (3) 2017 FORD UTILITY POLICE INTERCEPTOR VEHICLES

Sponsored by: Councilman Tom McGuffin

5. Confirmation of Appointment: Planning Commission – Jennifer Wheeler (1st Term)

Sponsored by: Councilman Tom McGuffin

6. Good & Welfare

7. Adjournment