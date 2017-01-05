Four Arrested in 8th Avenue Dug Raid

Members of the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant Wednesday, Jan. 4 in the 1700 block of 8th Avenue making four arrests and seizing crack cocaine, digital scales, and cash.

Roger Mayo , Darius Wafer, and Corwin Kahassai have been charged with possession with intent to deliver and placed in the Western Regional Jail. Daniel Chapman was arrested on an outstanding grand larceny warrant.

HPD from Jan 2 @ 11:55 p.m. to Jan. 4 @ 7:45 made ten arrests on 17 charges. Three of the arrests --- @ Sheetz West Huntington, the 2000 block of 5th Avenue, and the intersection of Washington Blvd. and Saltwell Road --- were for possession of a controlled substance and included multiple additional charges.

In addition, Huntington Police were dispatched on 19 calls during the period of Jan. 2- Jan. 4, according to data provided by the department. Among the incidents were:

- Burglary, grand larceny and first degree robbery in the 800 block of 25th Street @ 10:15 p.m. Jan. 2.

- Brandishing, Assault and Child Abuse in the 1800 block of Marshall Avenue @ 12:00 p.m. Jan. 2.

- Assault in the 900 block of W. 9th Street @ 5:30 p.m. Jan. 2

- B & E Auto in the 300 block of W. 6th Avenue @ 12:01 a.m. Jan. 3;

- Overdose in the 900 block of 9th Avenue @ 3:00 p.m. Jan 3

- Overdose in the 2700 block of HIghlawn Avenue @ 10 p.m. Jan. 3

- Possession of a controlled substance in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue @ 12:18 a.m. Jan. 4.