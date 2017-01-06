Rep. Jenkins introduces Bill to Protect Black Lung Benefits

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) reintroduced his resolution to protect black lung benefits when Obamacare is replaced, saying Congress must reaffirm its commitment to providing for our miners who become ill due to their work.

“As Congress works on healthcare reform, we must remember the miners who toil aboveground and underground to power our nation. Our miners deserve better than the failing, costly, broken Obamacare system we have now, and we need to replace it before it completely collapses. I will fight to make sure any replacement for Obamacare includes the Byrd amendment and this critical black lung benefits program for our miners and their families,” Rep. Jenkins said.