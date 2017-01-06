Most read
Rep. Jenkins introduces Bill to Protect Black Lung Benefits
Friday, January 6, 2017
“As Congress works on healthcare reform, we must remember the miners who toil aboveground and underground to power our nation. Our miners deserve better than the failing, costly, broken Obamacare system we have now, and we need to replace it before it completely collapses. I will fight to make sure any replacement for Obamacare includes the Byrd amendment and this critical black lung benefits program for our miners and their families,” Rep. Jenkins said.
The legislation is cosponsored by Reps. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.), David McKinley (R-W.Va.), Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.), and Hal Rogers (R-Ky.). The full text is available here.