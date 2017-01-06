Most read
Team “AshBots” Wins West Virginia Robotics Competition: Will Represent State at National Competition this April
Friday, January 6, 2017 - 07:04 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Ramsey Ash is an 8th grader at Huntington East Middle School and J.R. Ash is a 4th grader at Meadows Elementary School. While they are related, the two students have worked both together and apart on Lego robotics for the last four years.
As Team “AshBots”, the boys won the Champions Award and will now move on to the First Lego League World Robotics Competition this April in St. Louis.