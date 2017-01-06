Team “AshBots” Wins West Virginia Robotics Competition: Will Represent State at National Competition this April

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, January 6, 2017 - 07:04 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Team “AshBots” Wins West Virginia Robotics Competition: Will Represent State at National Competition this April
Two Cabell County Schools students, who happen to be brothers, recently took top honors in a West Virginia robotics competition and will soon be proudly representing the state in national competition.

Team “AshBots”, made up of Ramsey and J.R. Ash, took top honors at the West Virginia First Lego League State Robotics Championship, which was conducted December 3, 2016 at Fairmont State University.  

   

 

Ramsey Ash is an 8th grader at Huntington East Middle School and J.R. Ash is a 4th grader at Meadows Elementary School.  While they are related, the two students have worked both together and apart on Lego robotics for the last four years. 

 

As Team “AshBots”, the boys won the Champions Award and will now move on to the First Lego League World Robotics Competition this April in St. Louis.  
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus