Aronfield Agency opens Charleston office

CHARLESTON: After six years in business, Aronfield Agency, a full-service creative marketing and advertising agency, has opened an office inside the Atlas Building at 1031 Quarrier Street in downtown Charleston.

“After working with clients in Southern West Virginia for the past few years, it was time to branch out and expand our market,” said owner Joel Bennett. “I wanted a space where I could not only bring clients, but be able to collaborate with others. Charleston has a lot to offer in community activities and a growing business market. We look forward to being a part of the area’s revitalization efforts.”

Aronfield Agency has worked with clients in a number of different industries, including, but not limited to, medical (Pinnacle Dermatology), retail (Contemporary Galleries), arts (WV Dance Company) and foodservice (Sabatino’s Sandwich Kitchen). Services provided include: branding and identity, web development and SEO, mobile app development, graphic design and animation, video production, public relations, marketing and social media.

About Aronfield Agency:

Aronfield Agency is a full-service creative marketing and advertising agency based in Charleston, West Virginia. Founded by Joel Bennett, Aronfield Agency started as a one-man operation, but as business grew through our reputation, we’ve been in high demand. Our creative department is now comprised of the best graphic designers, illustrators, web designers, programmers, videographers, video editors and copywriters - all in one place. Above our results, we take pride in our attention to detail, customer service and communication.

Aronfield Agency has a combined experience of over 30 years in the marketing business. Our most recognized talents and services are design, web development, and video production, but we offer a plethora of business solutions to achieve your goals. Aronfield Agency represents hundreds of clients, big and small, throughout West Virginia and across the nation. For more information, visit www.aronfield.com.