Jury awards $10.5 million in punitive damages to plaintiff Kenneth Vigneron in DuPont C-8 case

COLUMBUS, OH – A jury in Columbus awarded plaintiff Kenneth Vigneron $10.5 million in punitive damages from DuPont for the company’s conscious disregard for the plaintiff’s health. The punitive damages are awarded in addition to the $2 million in compensatory damages awarded by the same jury on December 21, 2016. Keep Your Promises advisor Harold Bock issued a statement on behalf of the campaign applauding the jury’s punitive damages award:

“DuPont’s decades-long, dangerous history with Teflon is finally starting to stick. As we look to the New Year, with 40 trials coming up in 2017 and pressure on DuPont to negotiate a global settlement, yet another punitive award, this time for Kenneth Vigneron, exponentially drives up the price tag of a settlement.

“With Kenneth’s punitive damages award, two separate juries have now ruled that DuPont acted with malice and conscious disregard for mid-Ohio Valley residents in dumping C-8 into our drinking water. We now know that not only was the company aware of the dangers of C-8, but that they also knew the chemical was contaminating local drinking water at harmful levels. Despite this knowledge, and the availability of cheap, alternative disposal methods, DuPont continued to poison surrounding communities, deny any harm, and cover up the evidence.

“We are proud of the tireless efforts of the plaintiffs’ attorneys to reveal DuPont’s reckless actions. We know that no award will bring back the health of Kenneth Vigneron and the thousands of others harmed by C-8, but we hope that it will deter DuPont from this sort of egregious misconduct in the future. In the meantime, we at Keep Your Promises are renewing our efforts to hold DuPont to an effective Medical Monitoring Program and ensuring clean drinking water in 2017 and beyond.“

About Keep Your Promises

Keep Your Promises is a community-based organization dedicated to holding DuPont to the promises it made to the people of the Greater Mid-Ohio Valley in connection to the company’s contamination with the chemical C-8. The organization was developed in partnership with the Action Network Fund, a nonprofit organization that empowers citizens to stand up for their communities and their livelihoods in the face of corporate abuse.