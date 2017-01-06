W.Va. AG Files Suit Against Third Pharmacy In Less Than A Month

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s lawsuit against a Raleigh County pharmacy alleges it provided nearly 5 million doses of highly addictive prescription painkillers in just seven years amid significant competition.

The lawsuit contends Crab Orchard Pharmacy Inc. dispensed 4.6 million doses of hydrocodone and oxycodone from a town of 2,678 residents, as well as a county with 32 competing pharmacies and eight medical facilities all licensed to dispense the same drugs.“Every participant in the supply chain must guard against diversion and abuse,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Every red flag and warning sign must be examined, and this lawsuit demonstrates my commitment to taking appropriate action when stakeholders fail to meet that standard.”Crab Orchard Pharmacy becomes the third drug store sued in less than a month. Prior lawsuits made similar allegations against Larry’s Drive-in Pharmacy, of Madison in Boone County, and Judy’s Drug Store Inc., of Petersburg in Grant County.The Crab Orchard lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Raleigh Circuit Court, alleges it failed to identify suspicious prescriptions or determine whether it dispenses a suspicious number of pills.The eight-count civil complaint charges Crab Orchard Pharmacy with violations of the state’s Controlled Substance Act as well as its Consumer Protection and Credit Act, along with unfair methods of competition, negligence, unjust enrichment, creating a public nuisance and intentional acts and omissions.The Attorney General seeks an injunction, civil penalties and punitive damages.Read a copy of the complaint at: