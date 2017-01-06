Most read
Lifeguard training class at Pipestem Resort State Park, Jan. 20-22, 2017
Friday, January 6, 2017 - 03:03 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“The training will be intense and thorough,” said Steve Robertson, recreation supervisor at Pipestem State Park. “Those who successfully complete the course will become certified for Lifeguarding, First Aid, CPR and AED.”
The course is open to any individual needing training to become a certified lifeguard. Lifeguards employed at West Virginia State Park swimming pools or beaches are required to be certified in Lifeguarding, First Aid, CPR and AED use. To register for Lifeguard Training Class, call 304-466-1800.