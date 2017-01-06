Lifeguard training class at Pipestem Resort State Park, Jan. 20-22, 2017

PIPESTEM, W.Va. – Pipestem Resort State Park is offering a three-day lifeguard training course Jan. 20 - 22, 2017. The classes will be conducted in the McKeever Lodge indoor pool. Class times will be held 5:30 - 10 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday; and conclude at 7 p.m. Sunday. The class is limited to 15-20 individuals. Preregistration is required. The course cost of $200 per person includes classes and materials. Overnight accommodation is available at McKeever Lodge or state park cabins.





“The training will be intense and thorough,” said Steve Robertson, recreation supervisor at Pipestem State Park. “Those who successfully complete the course will become certified for Lifeguarding, First Aid, CPR and AED.”



The course is open to any individual needing training to become a certified lifeguard. Lifeguards employed at West Virginia State Park swimming pools or beaches are required to be certified in Lifeguarding, First Aid, CPR and AED use. To register for Lifeguard Training Class, call 304-466-1800.

