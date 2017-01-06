Multiple Deaths Following Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

 Friday, January 6, 2017 - 21:58 Updated 1 hour ago
A shooting incident has been reported at Fort Lauderdale's airport. Five deaths have been reported along with eight injuries.  The airport is closed. All roads have been shut and the facility evacuated.  One shooter is in custody. CNN now reporting suspect in the army and of an altercation prior to landing.
