Columbiana County Woman Pleads Guilty to Falsifying Dead Voter Registrations

(LISBON, Ohio)— Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Columbiana County Prosecutor Robert Herron announced that an Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges relating to voter fraud in Columbiana County.

Rebecca Hammonds, 34, pleaded guilty this morning to 13 counts of making a false registration and one count of election falsification. All of the charges are felonies of the fifth degree.

The East Liverpool woman was indicted in May after an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation found that Hammonds had created false voter registration documents while working to register unregistered voters in Columbiana County between September and October of 2015.

The local board of elections first discovered the false records after finding that several newly registered voters were deceased.

The case is being prosecuted by the Columbiana County Prosecutors Office with assistance from the Ohio Attorney General's Special Prosecutions Section.

Hammonds will be sentenced before Judge C. Ashley Pike on March 6, 2017.