Most read
- McDonie family establishes Marshall School of Medicine Scholarship
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Marshall grad McElroy named as Forbes ‘30 Under 30’
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Aronfield Agency opens Charleston office
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
- LOCATION CHANGE: Inaugural Private Party Planned for Schlotzsky's
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
Columbiana County Woman Pleads Guilty to Falsifying Dead Voter Registrations
Rebecca Hammonds, 34, pleaded guilty this morning to 13 counts of making a false registration and one count of election falsification. All of the charges are felonies of the fifth degree.
The East Liverpool woman was indicted in May after an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation found that Hammonds had created false voter registration documents while working to register unregistered voters in Columbiana County between September and October of 2015.
The local board of elections first discovered the false records after finding that several newly registered voters were deceased.
The case is being prosecuted by the Columbiana County Prosecutors Office with assistance from the Ohio Attorney General's Special Prosecutions Section.
Hammonds will be sentenced before Judge C. Ashley Pike on March 6, 2017.