Capote Wanted Marilyn Monroe, not Hepburn for "Breakfast at Tiffany's"

Everyone who has watched "Breakfast at Tiffany's" recognizes how brilliant the performance of Audrey Hepburn as good time girl Holly Golightly. Writer Truman Capote said of the 1961 film that he wanted Marilyn Monroe in the role believing Hepburn having too "queenly" as a baroness heritage for the dirt poor Texas girl role.He even spoke about a never produced 80s remake which would have cast Jodie Foster.

Timeless beauty and style icon Hepburn plays charming lady dependent on the kindness of rich gents for her high fashion and high life. Despite her pampered status, she's mischievous, tomboyish and elegant as she must confront reality in the form of a writer played by George Peppard.

Blake ("Pink Panther") Edwards helmed this blend of comedy, romance and sentiment highlighting the high life and high living of NYC.

For those unfamiliar, it features the classic Johnny Mercer "Moon River" and all human performers are upstaged by a cat.

Flashback Cinema returns to Marquee Cinemas Sunday Jan. 8 and Wednesday Jan 11 at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. with four giant screen showings of "Tiffany's."

Coming this month, "Aliens" (Jan. 15 & 18), "Citizen Kane" (Jan. 22 & 25) and "Gone with the Wind" (Jan. 29 & Feb. 1).