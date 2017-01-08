Most read
Capote Wanted Marilyn Monroe, not Hepburn for "Breakfast at Tiffany's"
Timeless beauty and style icon Hepburn plays charming lady dependent on the kindness of rich gents for her high fashion and high life. Despite her pampered status, she's mischievous, tomboyish and elegant as she must confront reality in the form of a writer played by George Peppard.
Blake ("Pink Panther") Edwards helmed this blend of comedy, romance and sentiment highlighting the high life and high living of NYC.
For those unfamiliar, it features the classic Johnny Mercer "Moon River" and all human performers are upstaged by a cat.
Flashback Cinema returns to Marquee Cinemas Sunday Jan. 8 and Wednesday Jan 11 at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. with four giant screen showings of "Tiffany's."
Coming this month, "Aliens" (Jan. 15 & 18), "Citizen Kane" (Jan. 22 & 25) and "Gone with the Wind" (Jan. 29 & Feb. 1).