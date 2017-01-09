Snowy Saturday Doesn't Stop Controlled Substance Arrests

 Monday, January 9, 2017 - 00:55 Updated 43 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Neither cold nor snow prevented the Huntington Police Department from making eleven arrests (on twelve charges) Saturday, Jan. 7. Four were drug related.

A man and a woman were arrested at 1:38 a.m. in the 2300 block of Marcum Terrace on possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance charges.

At 10:50 a.m. a woman faces possession and intent to deliver charges after he arrest at the intersection of 16th Street and Tenth Avenue.

The third possession arrest took place at 6:49 p.m. at Northcott Court.

A fugitive from justice was taken into custody at 6:02 p.m. at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.

On Jan. 8 at 2:28 a.m. HPD responded to a battery incident in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue.

 

