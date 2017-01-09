Snowy Saturday Doesn't Stop Controlled Substance Arrests

Neither cold nor snow prevented the Huntington Police Department from making eleven arrests (on twelve charges) Saturday, Jan. 7. Four were drug related.

A man and a woman were arrested at 1:38 a.m. in the 2300 block of Marcum Terrace on possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance charges.

At 10:50 a.m. a woman faces possession and intent to deliver charges after he arrest at the intersection of 16th Street and Tenth Avenue.

The third possession arrest took place at 6:49 p.m. at Northcott Court.

A fugitive from justice was taken into custody at 6:02 p.m. at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.

On Jan. 8 at 2:28 a.m. HPD responded to a battery incident in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue.