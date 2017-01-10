Two Huntington men sentenced to federal prison for drug crimes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Two Huntington men were sentenced to federal prison for drug crimes, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Darnell Lamar Anderson, 37, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In a separate prosecution, Roger Page, 50, was sentenced to three years and a month in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

On April 14, 2016, officers with the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force were notified by a United States Postal Inspector that a package suspected of containing drugs was scheduled for delivery to a residence at 219 8th Avenue West in Huntington. Investigators secured a search warrant and the package was found to contain approximately 572 grams of methamphetamine. Investigators then conducted a controlled delivery of the package utilizing an undercover postal inspector. The postal inspector traveled to the residence where Anderson accepted delivery and took possession of the package.

In a separate drug prosecution, between October 2014 and February 25, 2016, Page, along with codefendant Jerrell Johnson, also of Huntington, used sources from North Carolina and Georgia to supply cocaine for sale in Huntington. The sources would travel from North Carolina and Georgia to deliver the drugs to both Johnson and Page. On the weekend of February 20, 2016, Johnson and Page met with the Georgia source in Huntington. Page received approximately one ounce of cocaine on that occasion. The Georgia source provided cocaine to Page on approximately five different occasions. The North Carolina source provided cocaine to Page on approximately two occasions. Johnson and Page worked together to arrange deliveries of cocaine, which were usually delivered to Johnson’s residence. Johnson was sentenced to five years in prison for a federal drug charge.

The Huntington FBI Drug Task Force, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, and the United States Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation of Anderson. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is responsible for Anderson’s prosecution. The Page case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant United States Attorney R. Gregory McVey is in charge of the Page prosecution. Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentences.

