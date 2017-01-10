Most read
Detroit man sentenced to federal prison for Huntington heroin crime
On July 24, 2015, Washington was involved in a traffic stop on the 300 block of 31st Street in Huntington. As the car began to stop, Washington was seen throwing three plastic bags out of the passenger window. A police dashboard camera also recorded Washington throwing the bags out of the car. The bags were recovered and were found to contain 126 individual baggies of heroin. Officers additionally located 10 individually wrapped baggies of crack within the three plastic bags. Washington admitted that he intended to sell the drugs. In a further search of the vehicle, investigating officers discovered a loaded Hi-Point 9 millimeter pistol in a backpack belonging to Washington.
The Huntington FBI Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney R. Gregory McVey is in charge of the prosecution. Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.
This case is being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.