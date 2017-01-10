Two Sanitation Workers Help Elderly Woman to Safety

Photo Mayor's Office

Sanitation workers Chris Brooks (left) and Timothy Lambert (right) were honored during Monday evening's City Council meeting for going beyond their regular duties to help an elderly resident to safety.





Brooks and Lambert were collecting household garbage in the 1200 block of 21st Street one morning in mid-December when they came upon an elderly woman who had fallen while trying to carry her garbage to the curb.



Both men helped the woman back into her home so she could call for medical assistance. She suffered three broken ribs and two broken bones in her foot.



When Mr. Lambert was finished with his regular work duties, he returned to the woman's residence and met her daughter there to inform her what had happened.

