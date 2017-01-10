Council Hears First Reading of Police Car Purchase Ordinance

 Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 02:26 Updated 4 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Photo: Mayor's Office

A short agenda greeted a 'new' Huntington City Council Monday, Jan. 9, where they heard the first reading of an ordinance that will add three new police vehicles to Huntington's fleet. Funding for the new cars with an approximate $90,000 cost before being fitted with equipment for police use will come from insurance and asset forfeiture funds.

Council votes on the ordinance at the Jan. 23 meeting.

As a clarification matter for HNN readers, the City of Huntington on Jan. 3 swore in five new officers. An analysis earlier suggested that based on the WV State Police Academy status that hiring might not occur.

The swearing in took place at HPD headquarters. The new officers are:  Jason Howerton, Robert Pelfrey, Anthony Ashworth, Matthew Cooper, and Franklyn Myers.

During the council work session, a proposed ordinance prohibiting firearms in municipal buildings was sent to the Public Safety Committee for review.

