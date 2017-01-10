State Ballet Theater of Russia Brings Enchanting Cinderella Performance to Keith Albee

This beloved ballet will be set to the music of Sergei Prokofiev, with choreography by Vladimir Vasiliev. With the full-length ballet being presented in two acts, it tells the story of a timeless fairytale loved by many while being one of the most magical and hopeful of storybook ballets.

Choreographer Vladimir Vasiliev is well known for being a former principal dancer with the Bolshoi Theater Ballet along with being voted as the best male dancer of the 20th century.

The State Ballet Theater of Russia being wonderful in just itself, was founded by legendary dancer and former prima ballerina of The Bolshoi Theater Ballet, Maya Plisetskaya and is now under the direction of award-winning dancer and Moiseyev Dance Company Soloist, Nikolay Anokhin. The company has established itself as one of Russia’s leading ballet companies by building an international reputation for delivering performances of outstanding quality and depth.

The company has toured internationally throughout places such as France, Germany, Holland and Czechoslovakia, as well as India and throughout Africa. Several students of the famous Voronezh Choreographic College joined the State Ballet Theatre of Russia upon their graduation.

Cinderella’s cast is comprised of 55 of the company’s finest dancers, many of which are prize winners of numerous Russian and international competitions. Now this acclaimed company is bringing its talent to the Keith Ablee stage for a second time, giving us a glittering production filled with dazzling choreography, lavish sets, beautiful costumes, and some of Prokofiev’s most beautiful music.

While being known internationally as one of Russia’s leading dance companies, it has continued to thrill audiences all over the United States with performances of Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet and now, Cinderella.

Tickets for Cinderella are $88.53/$73.55/$62.85/$52.15. To see this enchanting performance on the Keith Albee Stage, contact the Marshall Artists Series Box Office at 304-696-6656. Or order tickets online at Ticketmaster.com. You may also visit our box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on the Marshall University campus. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.