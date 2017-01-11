Judge Chiles Denies Injunction to Halt Sanitary Board Increase

Cabell County Circuit Court judge Chris Chiles has denied a petition from Steel of WV seeking to enjoin the 57% Huntington Sanitary Board increase. Steel of WV filed the petition shortly before Huntington City Council's vote asking for a Temporary Restraining Order or that any vote taken be nullified.

Council voted in favor of the increase despite a ground swell of opposition , specifically to rushing it forward. Steel of WV asserted that an additional 30 days notice should have been provided. However, the HSB has maintained the increases are "operations and maintenance" related, so the 30 days notice is unnecessary.

Chiles ruled that the sludge removal, healthcare costs and listed infrastructure projects did not meet the threshold for designation as capital improvements which trigger the notice requirement.

Steel of WV has asserted that over ten years the increases will affect the company's competitiveness costing them about one million dollars.

The company has not indicated if it will appeal to the West Virginia Supreme Court.

At large councilwoman Rebecca Thacker had earlier considered federal legal proceedings under equal protection and due process grounds stressing that the increase unfairly singles out the disabled, retired, and lower economic classes. However, she has pneumonia and congestive heart failure and remains on a ventilator in the intensive care unit of a local hospital.

The increase will take effect in February.