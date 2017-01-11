Department honors longtime faculty member with named scholarship

Paul R. Durst, M.D., served the department of pathology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine faithfully for nearly 15 years. Upon his retirement, his colleagues, under the leadership of department chair Linda G. Brown, M.D., found it only fitting to create a scholarship in his honor.

The Paul R. Durst, M.D., Scholarship honors Durst, a 1984 graduate from the Marshall School of Medicine, who served as assistant professor from July 2001 until his retirement in February 2016. The scholarship is for first-year Marshall medical students from Cabell County, West Vrginia, and is renewable for three additional years pending normal academic progress.

“Dr. Durst was dedicated to the practice of medicine and to his students,” Brown said. “The students consistently honored Dr. Durst through his many awards for excellence in teaching and by giving him the highest recognition by asking him to perform their doctoral hooding at investiture. It is only fitting that the department continue his legacy by endowing this scholarship in his name.”

Durst was surprised and pleased when he received word of the scholarship made in his honor.

“One of my greatest accomplishments was teaching medical students,” Durst said. “I feel very humbled and truly honored that my colleagues would establish a scholarship in my name.”

For more information on the scholarships or to make a gift to the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, please contact Linda Holmes at 304-691-1711 or go to https://jcesom.marshall.edu/alumni-giving/.