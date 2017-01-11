Midway through FY17, WV total revenues lag behind $98 million

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – The West Virginia Department of Revenue released General Revenue Fund collection numbers for December of $329.8 million that were nearly $6.7 million below estimate.

At the halfway mark of Fiscal Year 2017, cumulative collections of $1.862 billion were $98.2 million below estimate and just $7.8 million above last year’s receipts. These collections included almost $11 million in diverted Workers’ Compensation Debt Fund revenues related to the provisions of Senate Bill 419 and $5 million dollars from the Income Tax Refund Reserve Account.

The hardest hit areas of collections for December are Personal Income Tax ($8.3 million) and Corporation Net Income Tax ($2.7 million). Those deficits were offset partially by a $3.9 million monthly surplus in Severance Tax collections. Deficits so far this fiscal year were in the collections of Personal Income Tax ($51.9 million), Consumer Sales and Service Tax ($35 million), Corporation Net Income Tax ($18.0 million) and Severance Tax ($9.6 million).

Major collections of interest for December include:

· Personal Income Tax: Collections rose by 2.2 percent from the prior year to $146.6 million in General Revenue Fund collections. The increase in collections was attributable to both a $5.6 million decrease in transfers to special revenue accounts and the use of $5 million from the Income Tax Refund Reserve Account to pay tax refunds. Total collections actually fell short of estimate by more than 4.8 percent during the month.

Cumulative Personal Income Tax collections of $836.4 million were $51.9 million below estimate and less than 0.1 percent below prior year receipts. Absent enhancement associated with changes in special revenue fund transfers, total year-to-date Personal Income Tax receipts were 2.5 percent below prior year receipts.

· Consumer Sales Tax: Collections rose 5.1 percent above prior year receipts and exceeded the monthly estimate by $1.2 million. After discounting gains from higher municipal sales tax collections and special revenue transfers, State sales tax revenue growth was 3.4 percent for the month. Cumulative adjusted collections were down from prior year receipts by 0.6 percent with most of the decline occurring in July (June sales). The cumulative deficit in General Revenue Fund sales tax collections decreased to $35.0 million with more than 63 percent of the shortfall attributable to July collections.

· Severance Tax: Collections totaled nearly $20 million for the month, an amount that was nearly $3.9 million above estimate but nearly 42 percent below prior year receipts. Cumulative General Revenue Fund Severance tax collections of nearly $94.5 million were still $9.6 million below estimate following a slow start at the beginning of the fiscal year. Collections were also down 13 percent from prior year-to-date receipts.

· Corporation Net Income Tax: Collections totaled more than $21.3 million and cumulative collections totaled nearly $53.8 million. December collections were $2.7 million below estimate due to a 27percent decrease in gross monthly payments in comparison with the prior year. Cumulative receipts were $18 million below estimate and 36 percent below prior year receipts.

· Tobacco Product Excise Tax: Collections totaled $16.1 million in December. Monthly collections were nearly $0.1 million above estimate. Cumulative collections of nearly $104.5 million were $5.6 million above estimate and double prior year receipts. Collection patterns are beginning to settle as consumers and industry adjust to the recent tax changes.

· State Road Fund: Collections of $39.0 million were $6.8 million below estimate and 41.7 percent below prior year receipts. Cumulative State Road Fund collections of more than $338.5 million were nearly $9.5 million above estimate, but 5.9% below prior year receipts.