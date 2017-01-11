Tamarack to host “The Science of Cooking” demonstration and dinner

Beckley, W.Va., <January 11, 2017>: Tamarack: The Best of West Virginia will host “The Science of Cooking,” a demonstration led by executive chef Jamie Henderson, on Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. at Tamarack’s conference center.

Henderson will focus on techniques including sous vide cooking and home use, foams and infused oils, purees and cooking regular foods in an abstract way. A plated dinner incorporating several of the discussed cooking methods will follow the demonstration.

Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at www.tamarackwv.com.