Most read
- Two Sanitation Workers Help Elderly Woman to Safety
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Council Hears First Reading of Police Car Purchase Ordinance
- Marshall grad McElroy named as Forbes ‘30 Under 30’
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Huntington man and woman sentenced to federal prison for roles in multistate drug ring
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
Huntington Public Safety Committee to Discuss Concealed Weapons Jan. 19
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 04:06 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The proposal comes on the heels of a disruptive gallery member's "out of order" sanction and subsequent dispute as to whether that barred him from returning to the chamber after what he called an intended trip to the restroom.
Following his arrest on obstruction and disorderly conduct charges at City Hall, he voluntarily revealed at the Cabell County Courthouse that he had a concealed weapon permit.
Alex Vence has been elected chairman of the committee which includes Mark Bates, Carol Polan, Tonia Page and Jennifer Wheeler.