Huntington Public Safety Committee to Discuss Concealed Weapons Jan. 19

The proposal comes on the heels of a disruptive gallery member's "out of order" sanction and subsequent dispute as to whether that barred him from returning to the chamber after what he called an intended trip to the restroom.

Following his arrest on obstruction and disorderly conduct charges at City Hall, he voluntarily revealed at the Cabell County Courthouse that he had a concealed weapon permit.

Alex Vence has been elected chairman of the committee which includes Mark Bates, Carol Polan, Tonia Page and Jennifer Wheeler.