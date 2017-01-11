Most read
Higher ed ‘Report Card’: State colleges retaining, graduating more students
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 03:08 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
During the meeting, representatives from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (Commission) and West Virginia Community and Technical College System (CTCS) provided an overview of findings from the annual West Virginia Higher Education Report Card, a report which, they say, offers evidence of steady progress toward addressing the state’s evolving workforce and community needs. “Underneath all of the statistics, the 2016 Report Card tells a story of faculty and staff working tirelessly, day in and day out, to support West Virginia’s students, families and communities,” Dr. Paul Hill, Chancellor of the Commission, said. “Over the past five years, the Policy Commission, Community College Council, and our schools have focused relentlessly on improving access to higher education, supporting our students and fostering research and economic development. This report shows our efforts are making headway.” The report's findings include
- Increases in college retention (the highest rate in the past five years);
- A record number of degrees awarded;
- Huge gains in the completion rates of entry-level math and English courses;
- Improved retention and graduate rates for low-income and minority students;
- Reduced student loan default rates; and
- Increases in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) graduates (up 12 percent since 2010).