Most read
- Two Sanitation Workers Help Elderly Woman to Safety
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Marshall grad McElroy named as Forbes ‘30 Under 30’
- Council Hears First Reading of Police Car Purchase Ordinance
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Huntington man and woman sentenced to federal prison for roles in multistate drug ring
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
Gov. and AG's Office Announce Settlements with Drug Wholesalers AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 03:16 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The settlements resolve allegations by the state related to the distribution of controlled substances to WV licensed and DEA registered dispensers in the state.
The Attorney General’s Office brought the lawsuit along with two departments in Gov. Tomblin’s administration: Health and Human Resources, and Military Affairs and Public Safety.
The plaintiffs intend to use their portions of settlement funds to further the collective fight against drug abuse in West Virginia. Specifically, the money will be used to support drug abuse prevention and treatment.
“We’ve taken steps to combat drug abuse in West Virginia with distributors, prescribers and pharmacists, and the money from this settlement will help us expand those efforts with additional treatment and long-term recovery options,” Governor Tomblin said.
AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health deny the allegations of plaintiffs’ complaint and any wrongdoing.
The settlements received approval from the Attorney General’s Office, Gov. Tomblin, and secretaries of the Department of Health and Human Resources and Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety. All parties agreed to the settlement to avoid the delay, expense, inconvenience, and uncertainty of protracted litigation.
Previous settlements involved H.D. Smith ($3.5 million), Miami-Luken ($2.5 million), Anda Inc. ($1,865,250), The Harvard Drug Group ($1 million), Associated Pharmacies ($850,000), J.M. Smith Corporation ($400,000), KeySource Medical Inc ($250,000), Quest Pharmaceuticals ($250,000), Top Rx ($200,000) and Masters Pharmaceutical LLC ($200,000).
Terms require AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health to pay the full, agreed-upon amounts by March 1, 2017.