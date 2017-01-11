Gift Buyers Marketplace to be held at Pipestem Resort State Park Jan. 30, 31 and Feb. 1, 2017

PIPESTEM, W.Va. – Business and gift shop retailers looking for new and trending resale items for 2017 are invited to attend Pipestem Resort State Park’s Gift Buyers Marketplace Jan. 30, 31 and Feb. 1, 2017.





“This is an annual marketplace that provides an opportunity for buyers for gift and souvenir shops to order directly from a wide variety of vendors,” said Dale McLaughlin, Lodge Manager at Pipestem Resort State Park.



The venue features more than 50 different wholesale vendors. The marketplace is held at McKeever Lodge with show hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 30 and 31 and from 9 a.m. until noon Feb. 1, 2017.



There is no attendance fee for retailers, but pre-registration is encouraged. On-site registration is in the lodge Conference Center foyer. A special lodging rate for buyers is available.



For more information, contact Pipestem Resort at 304-466-1800, visit

“This is an annual marketplace that provides an opportunity for buyers for gift and souvenir shops to order directly from a wide variety of vendors,” said Dale McLaughlin, Lodge Manager at Pipestem Resort State Park.The venue features more than 50 different wholesale vendors. The marketplace is held at McKeever Lodge with show hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 30 and 31 and from 9 a.m. until noon Feb. 1, 2017.There is no attendance fee for retailers, but pre-registration is encouraged. On-site registration is in the lodge Conference Center foyer. A special lodging rate for buyers is available.For more information, contact Pipestem Resort at 304-466-1800, visit www.pipestemresort.com or email Dale.D.McLaughlin@wv.gov

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus