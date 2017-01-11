Most read
- Two Sanitation Workers Help Elderly Woman to Safety
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Marshall grad McElroy named as Forbes ‘30 Under 30’
- Council Hears First Reading of Police Car Purchase Ordinance
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Fire Prevention Parade Packs Downtown; FAREWELL Elsa of WV Inspired Sing-a-Longs
- Rooster's Hostesses Dress for Princess Night with Mickey and Minnie Mouse IMAGES
- Huntington man and woman sentenced to federal prison for roles in multistate drug ring
Gift Buyers Marketplace to be held at Pipestem Resort State Park Jan. 30, 31 and Feb. 1, 2017
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 03:35 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“This is an annual marketplace that provides an opportunity for buyers for gift and souvenir shops to order directly from a wide variety of vendors,” said Dale McLaughlin, Lodge Manager at Pipestem Resort State Park.
The venue features more than 50 different wholesale vendors. The marketplace is held at McKeever Lodge with show hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 30 and 31 and from 9 a.m. until noon Feb. 1, 2017.
There is no attendance fee for retailers, but pre-registration is encouraged. On-site registration is in the lodge Conference Center foyer. A special lodging rate for buyers is available.
For more information, contact Pipestem Resort at 304-466-1800, visit www.pipestemresort.com or email Dale.D.McLaughlin@wv.gov.