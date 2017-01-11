Ween, Emmylou Harris Highlight First Round of 2017 Nelsonville Music Festival Announcements

NELSONVILLE, Ohio- Stuart's Opera House presents the 13th annual Nelsonville Music Festival, June 1-4, 2017 at Robbins Crossing on the campus of Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio. The first round of lineup announcements for NMF17 includes: Ween (Saturday, June 3), Emmylou Harris (Sunday, June 4), Rodriguez, Son Volt, Parquet Courts, Twin Peaks, Sara Watkins, Big Thief, Honeyhoney, Margaret Glaspy, Sallie Ford, Mothers, Ron Gallo, Marisa Anderson, Hellnaw, Weedghost, and Aaron Michael Butler with the Tied for 5th Percussion Group.

Many more bands still to be announced! Four days of music featuring over 60 bands on multiple stages all weekend long with camping, kids activities, artisan vendors, food, beer garden, and much more. Weekend passes for all four days are on sale now for $140 (with no fees) and the price will raise from there as we get closer to the festival weekend. Weekend passes for Nelsonville residents and teens are only $70, and kids 12 and under are free. Camping passes and VIP weekend passes to the festival are also on sale now. Tickets and more information can be found nelsonvillefest.org or by calling (740) 753-1924.

Formed by Aaron Freeman and Mickey Melchiondo, Jr. in New Hope, PA, Ween has taken on a cult-like status with legions of devoted fans around the world. They will headline Saturday, June 3rd of the Nelsonville Music Festival. Beginning with six self-released cassettes in the 1980s followed by 11 studio albums, six live albums and a smattering of EPs through the 1990s and 2000s,

Ween’s recorded output is far-reaching in its styles moving from rock to punk to psychedelic to country to alternative and all points in between. However, it’s the band’s incendiary live shows that have truly cultivated its diehard fan base. In 2016, the group played a series of sold out shows (their first in four years) in Colorado and New York City.

A 13-time Grammy winner and Billboard Century Award recipient, Emmylou Harris will headline Sunday, June 4th of the Nelsonvile Music Festival. Harris' contribution as a singer and songwriter spans 40 years. She has recorded more than 25 albums and has lent her talents to countless fellow artists’ recordings. In recognition of her remarkable career, Harris was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

Harris shook up country radio in the 1970s, and established herself as the premiere songwriter of a generation selling more than 15 million records and garnering 13 Grammy Awards (this year she and Rodney Crowell won the Grammy for "Best Americana album"), three CMA Awards, and two Americana Awards.

Harris is one of the most admired and influential women in music. She has recorded with such diverse artists as Linda Ronstadt, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Gram Parsons, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and most recently Rodney Crowell.

Rounding out this first round of Nelsonville Music Festival lineup announcements are Rodriguez, Son Volt, Parquet Courts, Twin Peaks, Sara Watkins, Big Thief, Honeyhoney, Margaret Glaspy, Sallie Ford, Mothers, Ron Gallo, Marisa Anderson, Hellnaw, Weedghost, and Aaron Michael Butler with the Tied for 5th Percussion Group. Many more bands still to be announced!

Billboard has called Nelsonville Music Festival “one of the best kept secrets of the U.S. music festival circuit”, and Andrew Bird said, "It's the perfect size festival." The Nelsonville Music Festival continues to be one of the best in the region and one of the most unique music festivals in the country. Set in the beautiful, rolling hills of Southeast Ohio, this small and intimate festival continues to gain fans who want a music festival with a more personal experience.

Those who have attended NMF for years already know what some publications told everyone in 2016, The AV Club called it “the best festival in Ohio”, Time Out Chicago said it is “one of the Midwest's best festivals”, while Ohio Magazine has named it the “best music festival in Ohio”. Catch live music on multiple stages: NMF features a main stage of course, but also a picturesque Porch Stage, the small No-Fi Cabin featuring artists performing with no electricity, and our FREE Boxcar Stage with music from an old train car tuned into a stage backdrop and mural.

The Nelsonville Music Festival strives to have a positive impact on our community and environment, we are a Zero Waste event, diverting 92% of our waste from the landfill in 2016. All kids 12 and under are free and the festival features a huge kids area with activities all weekend.

Past performers have included Wilco, The Flaming Lips, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Gillian Welch, John Prine, The Avett Brothers, Randy Newman, Merle Haggard, Dinosaur Jr., Iron & Wine, Yo La Tengo, George Jones, Courtney Barnett, and many more.

The Nelsonville Music Festival is a production of Stuart’s Opera House, a historic, non-profit theater located in Nelsonville that features over 75 events a year including live music, theater, films, educational programming and more. You can find out more about Stuart's by visiting stuartsoperahouse.org.